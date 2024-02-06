News you can trust since 1873
Sending our love to King Charles III: 15 retro photos from his visits to Wearside

Our love for a monarch who has regularly come to Wearside

By Chris Cordner
Published 6th Feb 2024, 10:22 GMT

Wearside's best wishes go out to King Charles III after he was diagnosed with cancer.

He is a Royal visitor who has always loved coming to the area, as this selection of Echo archive images shows.

We chose 15 iconic moments when he met the people of Sunderland and East Durham.

He has tried his hand at bowls at Crowtree Leisure Centre; sat behind the wheel of a new car at Nissan; chatted to locals in Pennywell and met workers at the Pallion shipyard.

Re-live those moments once more as we send all our best wishes to the King.

King Charles III has visited Wearside and East Durham many times. Here is a selection of highlights courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.

1. Always welcome

Prince Charles chatted to members of the Sunderland branch of the 1st Airborne Association as he left the Crowtree Leisure Centre in May 1978.

2. Proud to serve

Prince Charles was a welcome visitor when he joined in with a game of bowls at Crowtree Leisure Centre in May 1978.

3. Ready to play

Seaham gave Charles a great reception when he called in at Dow House in 1978.

4. A great day

