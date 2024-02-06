Sending our love to King Charles III: 15 retro photos from his visits to Wearside

Wearside's best wishes go out to King Charles III after he was diagnosed with cancer.
He is a Royal visitor who has always loved coming to the area, as this selection of Echo archive images shows.
We chose 15 iconic moments when he met the people of Sunderland and East Durham.
He has tried his hand at bowls at Crowtree Leisure Centre; sat behind the wheel of a new car at Nissan; chatted to locals in Pennywell and met workers at the Pallion shipyard.
Re-live those moments once more as we send all our best wishes to the King.
1 / 5