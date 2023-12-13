Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Another devastating day in Wearside industrial history happened 35 years ago this month.

It was in December 1988 that the last shipyard shut in Sunderland.

The Southwick shipyard of the Austin and Pickersgill Group in 1971.

The then prime minister Margaret Thatcher brought an end to the long fight to preserve the industry with a short announcement.

The end of 642 years of history

She announced that North East Shipbuilders, a company formed by all the yards on the river, some dating back as far as 1346, was to close.

Superflex November was the last ship launched on the Wear, and left the former Austin and Pickersgill yard at Southwick on December 12,1988

Her launch came just days after the last newly-constructed ship ever to leave Pallion - Superflex Kilo - floated out.

Hundreds of millions of pounds needed

It was in April 1986 that the decision came to merge Austin and Pickersgill and Sunderland Shipbuilders to create North East Shipbuilders.

An order for 25 Ro-Ro Ferries from a Danish company gave the new business the healthiest order book in the world.

Austins shipyard pictured on a winter's day in 1955.

But two years later, as the end approached, campaigners did their utmost to protect the industry and its jobs.

The leader of Sunderland Council, Charles Slater, spoke out in 1988 as he waited for a Government decision on the future of North East Shipbuilders Ltd.

The two most modern yards in Europe

If closure takes place, he said: "We will support any rescue effort made in the form of a package. But it will have to be a good one, not 25million or Ł30million. We are looking for hundreds of millions.

Pickersgills shipyard as it looked in Sunderland in 1957.

“This is not just my view but the view of industrialists in the town.”

He said it would take eight to ten years to recreate the jobs which the Government was about to destroy.

Coun Slater added: “If the announcement is made in the form anticipated and the yards have to close, then the town has been betrayed by the Government.

'Unparalleled in the history of the country'

“It would be an act of economic vandalism, unparalleled in the history of this country, to destroy the two most modern shipyards in Europe.

“It would damage the town and the region.”