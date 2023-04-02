News you can trust since 1873
Perhaps you had a school day at the shipyard, just like these thrilled pupils.
Nine pictures of children turning out for ship launches in the days of Sunderland's shipbuilding might

School days were extra special when you got to see these giant ships being launched.

By Chris Cordner
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 11:01 BST

These children were dwarfed by cargo ships and bulk carriers as they watched them slip into the waves in 1982, 1970, and 1966.

You came from New Silksworth Juniors, Gilesgate Juniors, Pallion and Southwick for the special day.

Some of you got to see Princess Margaret when she launched a ship from Austin and Pickersgills 41 years ago.

Others were there on your own as a special guest, or joining the crowds for a 1958 launch at Thompsons.

It’s a bygone era but at least we can re-live the memories.

Princess Margaret stopped to talk to children during her visit to the Southwick shipyard of Austin and Pickersgill Ltd. The Princess was on Wearside to launch the SD14 United Drive in 1982.

1. A royal day in Southwick

Princess Margaret stopped to talk to children during her visit to the Southwick shipyard of Austin and Pickersgill Ltd. The Princess was on Wearside to launch the SD14 United Drive in 1982. Photo: se

Children from New Silksworth Junior Schoolat the Southwick yard of Austin and Pickersgill for a ship launch in 1970.

2. Back to 1970

Children from New Silksworth Junior Schoolat the Southwick yard of Austin and Pickersgill for a ship launch in 1970. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Children from Gilesgate County Junior School who made a special trip to Sunderland to watch the launch of the 15,000-ton cargo motorship Armadale in 1961 from Austin and Pickersgills.

3. Seen in Southwick

Children from Gilesgate County Junior School who made a special trip to Sunderland to watch the launch of the 15,000-ton cargo motorship Armadale in 1961 from Austin and Pickersgills. Photo: Sunderland Echo

The 15,000 ton cargo vessel Shirrabank (left) takes to the water at the Pallion shipyard of Wm Doxford and Sons in 1966. And 11 year olds Elaine Chennells (left) and Maureen Cassidy capture a permanent record of the launch with their camera.

4. Pictured in Pallion

The 15,000 ton cargo vessel Shirrabank (left) takes to the water at the Pallion shipyard of Wm Doxford and Sons in 1966. And 11 year olds Elaine Chennells (left) and Maureen Cassidy capture a permanent record of the launch with their camera. Photo: Sunderland Echo

