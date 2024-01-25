Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Sunderland's biggest ever success stories began to unfold 40 years ago.

And today, the Echo is paying tribute to Nissan with a look at the adventure which started in such fantastic style at this time in 1984.

Pictured after the official opening ceremony at the Nissan site are (left to right) Coun George Elliott, Mayor of Sunderland; Mr Toshiaki Tsuchiya, Director of the Nissan Motor Corporation; Professor Grigor McClelland, Chairman of Washington Development Corporation, and Coun Archie Potts, Chairman of Tyne and Wear County Council.

It was in February that year when Nissan and the UK government signed an agreement to build a car plant in the UK.

'We've got it' - a historic Echo headline

Just one month later, Sunderland was chosen as the site for a massive factory.

'We've got it' said the Echo headline. And not long after, officials from the Japanese giants were on Wearside to get a feel for the place themselves.

A big day for Wearside as Nissan confirms it is coming to Sunderland.

The Echo was there on the day the first grass was cut in 1984, and when a traditional Japanese ceremony was held.

Japanese tradition upheld on Wearside

It involved one eye of the Daruma doll being painted in when a project was launched and the other eye painted when it was completed.

The Japanese Daruma doll ceremony to mark the start of Nissan on Wearside.

We followed the progress as the factory took shape and the ever-increasing links which developed between Sunderland and Japan.

Hundreds watched as Prime Minister performed the launch

And we were there on the day the factory was officially opened with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher there to perform the honours in front of the workforce in 1986.

Watch out for more on Nissan and its 40th anniversary throughout this year.