The fund that kept Sunderland's families in footwear
A scheme to help the feet of needy Sunderland families made the headlines 40 years ago.
The Mayor's Boot and Shoe Fund was launched in 1984.
It was a way of giving less well-off families on Wearside the chance to get decent footwear by applying for a grant.
Mayor Councillor George Elliott and Mrs George Elliott were the dignitaries involved.
They had help at Shoefayre in Sunderland's Market Square where staff operated the fund.
If you want more of a reminder of Wearside in 1984, it was the year when a popular donkey also made the headlines.
Black Cats were cup winners that year
Her name was Carly and she was the star of a show at the Sunderland Empire.
She was about to make her third appearance at Sunderland Empire in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat when the Echo caught up with her for a photo.
Here she was in the picture with Monkwearmouth School Choir which was also in the show.
SAFC fans might also remember that year - the Black Cats won a trophy.
It was for a competition in the Isle of Man and here are some of the stars with the cup.
