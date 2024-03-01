When Wogan, Compo, Thatcher and the Queen Mother helped a Sunderland cause
What a jumble sale that must have been in Sunderland - everyone from Compo to the Archbishop of Canterbury supported it.
Back in 1985, a whole host of famous faces gave items to a Scout bazaar on Wearside.
The Queen Mother sent a travelling clock, Margaret Thatcher sent an autographed photo and Bob Monkhouse gave a copy of his latest book.
Not to be outdone, the Archbishop of Canterbury and Terry Wogan sent autographed pictures.
'Very exciting and a lot of hard work'
The bazaar was held to raise funds for the St Nicholas 55th Sunderland Scout Group - one of the largest units in the town - and it was opened by the Bishop of Durham.
Group leader Bob Francis said in 1985: “This is the first time the group has had a bazaar. It’s very exciting and also very hard work.
“The parents on the supporting committee wrote to the personalities because we thought we could get some prizes and donations which people might like to buy.
Compo sent an autographed mug
“The Queen Mother has sent a travelling clock in a leather case, Bill Owen, who plays Compo in Last of the Summer Wine, has sent an autographed mug.
"Mrs Thatcher has sent an autographed photograph and the Archbishop of Canterbury has sent a colour picture of himself in his full regalia.
"Bob Monkhouse has sent an autographed copy of his book and Terry Wogan has sent four autographed pictures.”
Tell us about the best prize you have won or bought at a Sunderland stall.
