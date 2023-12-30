The Sunderland parachutists who jumped in one year, and landed in another

They took off in one year and landed in Sunderland in another

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new year beckons and for many of us, it means that centuries-old traditions will be honoured.

People across Wearside and County Durham will soon welcome in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are some Wearsiders who celebrated the new year in a unique way in the past.

Read More 11 pictures from a New Year's Eve night out in Sunderland in 2003

They landed in a different year

These Sunderland people did first footing in style - from 2,500 ft in the air.

They started off in 1969 and set off into the skies for a parachute jump.

They parachuted into 1970 at Sunderland Airport.

By the time they landed, it was 1970 and they came down to land at Sunderland Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parachutists were all members of the Northern Parachute Centre and Blue Stars free fall team.

Time for champagne

Les Richardson, chairman of Sunderland Flying Club and his wife, Gladys, pouring champagne for, Colin Holt, "Aussie" Power, and Steve Silander.

Pictured left to right: Mr Les Richardson, chairman of Sunderland Flying Club and his wife, Gladys, pouring champagne for, Colin Holt, "Aussie" Power, and Steve Silander.

Treasured island memories

Two lads who welcomed in the New Year in a very different way were Dennis Hern and Ian Stewart in 1985.

Colleagues wave Dennis Hern and Ian Stewart off on their journey to Camel Island near Marsden.

They were from the Outdoor Activities Association in Silksworth Row and were sponsored to spend 24 hours on Camel Island near Marsden.

They did it in aid of the Sunderland lifeboat appeal.