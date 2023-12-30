The Sunderland parachutists who jumped in one year, and landed in another
They took off in one year and landed in Sunderland in another
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new year beckons and for many of us, it means that centuries-old traditions will be honoured.
People across Wearside and County Durham will soon welcome in 2024.
Here are some Wearsiders who celebrated the new year in a unique way in the past.
They landed in a different year
These Sunderland people did first footing in style - from 2,500 ft in the air.
They started off in 1969 and set off into the skies for a parachute jump.
By the time they landed, it was 1970 and they came down to land at Sunderland Airport.
The parachutists were all members of the Northern Parachute Centre and Blue Stars free fall team.
Time for champagne
Pictured left to right: Mr Les Richardson, chairman of Sunderland Flying Club and his wife, Gladys, pouring champagne for, Colin Holt, "Aussie" Power, and Steve Silander.
Treasured island memories
Two lads who welcomed in the New Year in a very different way were Dennis Hern and Ian Stewart in 1985.
They were from the Outdoor Activities Association in Silksworth Row and were sponsored to spend 24 hours on Camel Island near Marsden.
They did it in aid of the Sunderland lifeboat appeal.
Tell us if you plan to welcome in the New Year in an unusual way.
Email [email protected]