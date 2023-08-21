Bonny baby contestants from 1985: See if you can spot someone you know

Was it really 38 years ago. Here are the bonny babies who competed in the Sunderland Carnival contest in 1985.

Some of them might have been only a few months old at the time but they will all be approaching their 40s now.

So here's one more look at the day when they stole the hearts of the judges - and all of it was captured on camera by Sunderland Echo photographers.

Back to 1985 They will all be approaching their 40s now. See if you can spot someone you know.

A good read This little one caught up on the rest of the carnival attractions while he waited for the results.

Smile for the camera A budding young photographer having fun in 1985.

Time for refreshments Taking a break from the action in 1985.