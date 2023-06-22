News you can trust since 1873
Summer in Sunderland: A retro spotlight on Wearside carnivals of the past

It's a perfect piece of an English summer - the Wearside carnival scene

By Chris Cordner
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

From Town End Farm to Shiney Row - it's time to get summery.

And what better way to do it than by holding a carnival, just like these people did in Sunderland and County Durham's past. Here comes a feast of parades, stalls, and costumes in nine photos from the Sunderland Echo archives, as we look towards summer.

Sit back and enjoy our trip to Ryhope and Washington in 2016, Shiney Row in 2000 and Town End Farm in 2009.

Typically British, loads of fun and plenty of memories. It's carnival time.

The Town End Farm Carnival parade was a blaze of colour 14 years ago.

Family rivalry on one of the games at Ryhope Carnival in 2016.

On the fairground rides at Penshaw Carnival in 2003.

Related topics:SunderlandPeopleWashington