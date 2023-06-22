Summer in Sunderland: A retro spotlight on Wearside carnivals of the past
It's a perfect piece of an English summer - the Wearside carnival scene
From Town End Farm to Shiney Row - it's time to get summery.
And what better way to do it than by holding a carnival, just like these people did in Sunderland and County Durham's past. Here comes a feast of parades, stalls, and costumes in nine photos from the Sunderland Echo archives, as we look towards summer.
Sit back and enjoy our trip to Ryhope and Washington in 2016, Shiney Row in 2000 and Town End Farm in 2009.
