The great Share's fire, which ripped through the Sunderland store in 1969
Firefighters valiantly tackled the blaze through the night
This was the scene in Sunderland 54 years today, November 14.
Traffic jams built up and stretched to the outskirts of Sunderland as Bridge Street was closed because of a fire.
It gutted the Share furniture store and severely damaged three other shops.
Damage was estimated to the furniture store alone at £100,000 and the incident drew crowds who gathered at midnight to watch it all.
Here are seven photos of the night and the aftermath - all from the Sunderland Echo archives.
1 / 3