News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

The seven-storey house which floated out of Sunderland

A year of spotlight on the Wear

By Chris Cordner
Published 28th Oct 2023, 18:50 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It was the day when a seven-storey 'house' left Sunderland - on a boat.

Hundreds of people stopped what they were doing to watch the biggest show of strength ever on the River Wear in 1984.

Two hour operation drew the crowds

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The two-hour operation was held to lift a 550-tonne seven-storey deck house on board a bulk carrier.

Most Popular

The massive lifting operation under way.The massive lifting operation under way.
The massive lifting operation under way.

It “went like a dream”, said Sunderland Shipbuilders.

A West German floating crane carried out the super lift at the company’s North Sands yard, watched by hundreds of Wearsiders from several vantage points.

The funnel of the 45,800-tonne vessel Colima, for Mexican owners, was first removed.

Biggest ever lift on the Wear

Then the fully fitted deck house was raised inch by inch and lowered smoothly into place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Experts said the biggest lift ever seen on the river has saved time and money and was going to be repeated when the yard built her sister ship Mitla.

Tell us if you were there to see it.

It was a year when the Wear was regularly in the picture. These old shipyard buildings were demolished in May of that year.

Old shipyard buildings being demolished in 1984.Old shipyard buildings being demolished in 1984.
Old shipyard buildings being demolished in 1984.

And here's a dramatic sight for Sunderland in April that year.

Oil rig was a huge structure

The oil rig Inter Ocean II was being brought into the North Dock for overhaul.

Tell us if these scenes bring back memories for you.

Email [email protected]

And did you know the Echo has a page dedicated to River Wear news. You can find it here.

Related topics:PeopleRiver WearSunderlandWearsidersNostalgia