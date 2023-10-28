The seven-storey house which floated out of Sunderland
A year of spotlight on the Wear
It was the day when a seven-storey 'house' left Sunderland - on a boat.
Hundreds of people stopped what they were doing to watch the biggest show of strength ever on the River Wear in 1984.
Two hour operation drew the crowds
The two-hour operation was held to lift a 550-tonne seven-storey deck house on board a bulk carrier.
It “went like a dream”, said Sunderland Shipbuilders.
A West German floating crane carried out the super lift at the company’s North Sands yard, watched by hundreds of Wearsiders from several vantage points.
The funnel of the 45,800-tonne vessel Colima, for Mexican owners, was first removed.
Biggest ever lift on the Wear
Then the fully fitted deck house was raised inch by inch and lowered smoothly into place.
Experts said the biggest lift ever seen on the river has saved time and money and was going to be repeated when the yard built her sister ship Mitla.
It was a year when the Wear was regularly in the picture. These old shipyard buildings were demolished in May of that year.
And here's a dramatic sight for Sunderland in April that year.
Oil rig was a huge structure
The oil rig Inter Ocean II was being brought into the North Dock for overhaul.
