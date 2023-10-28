The seven-storey house which floated out of Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was the day when a seven-storey 'house' left Sunderland - on a boat.

Hundreds of people stopped what they were doing to watch the biggest show of strength ever on the River Wear in 1984.

Two hour operation drew the crowds

The two-hour operation was held to lift a 550-tonne seven-storey deck house on board a bulk carrier.

The massive lifting operation under way.

It “went like a dream”, said Sunderland Shipbuilders.

A West German floating crane carried out the super lift at the company’s North Sands yard, watched by hundreds of Wearsiders from several vantage points.

The funnel of the 45,800-tonne vessel Colima, for Mexican owners, was first removed.

Biggest ever lift on the Wear

Then the fully fitted deck house was raised inch by inch and lowered smoothly into place.

Experts said the biggest lift ever seen on the river has saved time and money and was going to be repeated when the yard built her sister ship Mitla.

Tell us if you were there to see it.

It was a year when the Wear was regularly in the picture. These old shipyard buildings were demolished in May of that year.

Old shipyard buildings being demolished in 1984.

And here's a dramatic sight for Sunderland in April that year.

Oil rig was a huge structure

The oil rig Inter Ocean II was being brought into the North Dock for overhaul.

Tell us if these scenes bring back memories for you.