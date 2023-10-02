Role of Sunderland women in Miners' Strike to be celebrated on 40th anniversary
The role of Wearside women in the 1980s miners strike will be heralded in a new exhibition.
Forty years on from the strike, the National Women Against Pit Closures movement is planning a big event in Durham.
A day of speeches and music
Speeches, banners, music and comedy will all be held on Saturday March to commemorate the work of women.
Organisers have described it as an event 'with an undertone of resistance and celebration to both remember and inspire the next generation of women activists'.
A spokesperson said: "We are looking to find as many women’s support group banners as possible from the 84/85 strike to be brought to Durham on the day but also to be photographed in advance for a series of commemorative artwork to be launched at the event.
"This includes banners which won’t be in Durham on the day'.
Play your part in a piece of history
Anyone with banners, or who would like to be involved should contact Heather Wood ([email protected]), Rose Hunter ([email protected]) or Mary Stratford ([email protected]).
Dates and times for the banners to be photographed for the project are being arranged.
But a photo session for women's banners has been confirmed on November 6 and 7 between 9am and 5pm at the Glebe Centre in Murton.