News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Role of Sunderland women in Miners' Strike to be celebrated on 40th anniversary

A tribute in time for the 40th anniversary of the miners' strike

By Chris Cordner
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 13:40 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The role of Wearside women in the 1980s miners strike will be heralded in a new exhibition.

Forty years on from the strike, the National Women Against Pit Closures movement is planning a big event in Durham.

A day of speeches and music

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speeches, banners, music and comedy will all be held on Saturday March  to commemorate the work of women.

Most Popular

Organisers have described it as an event 'with an undertone of resistance and celebration to both remember and inspire the next generation of women activists'. 

Dawdon miners wives pictured in October 1984.Dawdon miners wives pictured in October 1984.
Dawdon miners wives pictured in October 1984.

A spokesperson said: "We are looking to find as many women’s support group banners as possible from the 84/85 strike to be brought to Durham on the day but also to be photographed in advance for a series of commemorative artwork to be launched at the event. 

"This includes banners which won’t be in Durham on the day'.

Play your part in a piece of history

The queue for coal vouchers in Sunderland in 1984.The queue for coal vouchers in Sunderland in 1984.
The queue for coal vouchers in Sunderland in 1984.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with banners, or who would like to be involved should contact Heather Wood ([email protected]), Rose Hunter ([email protected]) or Mary Stratford ([email protected]). 

The Murton miners Christmas party for children in 1984.The Murton miners Christmas party for children in 1984.
The Murton miners Christmas party for children in 1984.

Dates and times for the banners to be photographed for the project are being arranged.

But a photo session for women's banners has been confirmed on November 6 and 7 between 9am and 5pm at the Glebe Centre in Murton. 

Related topics:MemoriescomedyMusicWorkOrganisersDurhamStrikesNostalgiaSunderland