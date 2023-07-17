Found in a shoe box: 1984 footage of a giant oil rig in Sunderland
It's been in hiding in Sunderland for 41 years.
But Echo readers can today take a look at some more of the cine footage which has just been discovered in a shoe box.
A sea giant in Sunderland
Callan Matthews shared the latest clip with us and it shows the Inter Ocean 2 oil rig which came to the River Wear for an overhaul in 1984.
The cine reel was taken by Reg Machin more than 40 years ago - and kept in a shoebox for safe keeping ever since.
Found in a shoebox
Reg's excellent work was found recently by his grandson Callan who us: "My grandad said he had something in a box and there were these cine reels.
Callan, 23, said his grandad would be thrilled to see his 'amazing footage' viewed by Echo followers.
This is the second clip from Reg and the first has already attracted thousands of views within a day of being shared by the Sunderland Echo.
A time lapse drive through Wearside
Watch as he takes us on a time lapse drive along Roker Baths Road, along Fulwell Road, then Dovedale Road and onto Sunderland Road.
Do you have cine footage of Wearside you would love to share?
