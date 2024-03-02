News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures taken at Sunderland's Red House Academy from 2010 to 2015

Photos from five years of the school's history

By Chris Cordner
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 05:29 GMT

We are going back to the classroom for nine retro Red House Academy photo.

The Echo archives came up with this selection of scenes including rehearsals for Bugsy Malone in 2014 and Grease in 2015, and students all dressed up for the 2014 prom.

See if you are pictured after a trip to Ghana - or taking part in a debate.

Both were pictured in 2011.

Red House in the retro spotlight but we want your memories of these scenes.

1. Class scenes from the classroom

Back to 2010 when pupils from Red House Academy took part in a debate about school life. They did it at Sunderland Council Chambers.

2. Time for a debate

Fizzy Pop the clown entertained pupils and visitors to Red House Academy during Blossom Day in 2011.

3. All the fun of the circus

These pupils had just returned from an educational trip to Ghana when they were in the Echo in 2011.

4. Back from Ghana

