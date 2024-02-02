News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures from Deptford and Millfield Community Centre in Sunderland in days gone by

Full Monty, Karate and exhibitions

By Chris Cordner
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 20:58 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 20:58 GMT

Here's a Sunderland venue which has made the headlines many times over the years.

Deptford and Millfield Community Centre has featured in the Echo for everything from a Jubilee party in 1977, to the search for a young star for a stage show in 2011.

We've got photos from 1976 to 2015. Enjoy the Echo archive spread.

Taking you back through the years at the community centre.

Taking you back through the years at the community centre.

The story of Sunderland seen through the eyes of pupils of Hylton Road Junior School was the theme of an art exhibition held at the centre in 1976. Pictured are pupils Ian Armstrong and Janet Cooperwaite

The story of Sunderland seen through the eyes of pupils of Hylton Road Junior School was the theme of an art exhibition held at the centre in 1976. Pictured are pupils Ian Armstrong and Janet Cooperwaite

Making Easter bonnets at the Deptford and Millfield Community Association Easter Bonnet competition in 1977. Pictured, left to right, are Lisa Mason, Wendy Cliff and Gaby Dunnhoff.

Making Easter bonnets at the Deptford and Millfield Community Association Easter Bonnet competition in 1977. Pictured, left to right, are Lisa Mason, Wendy Cliff and Gaby Dunnhoff.

These children were having a great time at the Deptford and Millfield Community Centre Jubilee Party in 1977.

These children were having a great time at the Deptford and Millfield Community Centre Jubilee Party in 1977.

