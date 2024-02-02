Here's a Sunderland venue which has made the headlines many times over the years.
1. Centre-ing on these memories
Taking you back through the years at the community centre.
2. A story from 1976
The story of Sunderland seen through the eyes of pupils of Hylton Road Junior School was the theme of an art exhibition held at the centre in 1976.
Pictured are pupils Ian Armstrong and Janet Cooperwaite
3. Brilliant bonnets
Making Easter bonnets at the Deptford and Millfield Community Association Easter Bonnet competition in 1977. Pictured, left to right, are Lisa Mason, Wendy Cliff and Gaby Dunnhoff.
4. Party time
These children were having a great time at the Deptford and Millfield Community Centre Jubilee Party in 1977.