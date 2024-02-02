Nine pictures of Npower workers getting out and about in Sunderland

Look at the fun this lot had at Npower.
They had their own baking contests, crazy golf tournaments, and fancy dress runs.
They got to meet the stars of the Great British Bake Off and the Sunderland Echo was there to get it all on camera.
1 / 3
Dips, cupcakes and crazy golf
Look at the fun this lot had at Npower.
They had their own baking contests, crazy golf tournaments, and fancy dress runs.
They got to meet the stars of the Great British Bake Off and the Sunderland Echo was there to get it all on camera.