Nine pictures of Npower workers getting out and about in Sunderland

Dips, cupcakes and crazy golf

By Chris Cordner
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 10:52 GMT

Look at the fun this lot had at Npower.

They had their own baking contests, crazy golf tournaments, and fancy dress runs.

They got to meet the stars of the Great British Bake Off and the Sunderland Echo was there to get it all on camera.

Have a look at scenes from 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Plenty of faces to recognise in this selection of Npower photos.

1. Powerful memories

Staff from Npower at Rainton Bridge dressed as superheroes to raise money for the Grace House Hospice Appeal in 2013.

2. A heroic effort in 2013

Npower's North East took a sponsored dip for Macmillan Cancer Support in 2014.

3. Come on in - the water's freezing

Jogging back to 2014 for this sponsored run by Npower staff.

4. Retro running

