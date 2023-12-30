Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's 50 years since boom time was being predicted for Sunderland Airport.

It was back in 1974 when a report said air traffic through Sunderland was expected to double in the next ten years.

That would take it soaring to 45,000 aircraft movements per year by 1984.

A light aeroplane about to touch down at the end of Sunderland Airport's main runway in 1972.

The prediction was made at a 1974 meeting of the Borough Airport and Harbours Executive Board.

Big predictions for the 1980s and 1990s

Extracts from a Civil Aviation Authority study of the North East’s airports showed that the authority expected Sunderland Airport to have 9,000 passenger movements a year by the time of 1985.

By 1995, it was expected that these will have increased to 88,000 aircraft movements and 35,000 passenger movements a year.

Air Day at Sunderland Airport and thousands turned out in 1968.

The report also stated that, during the period from 1968 to 1973, the growth at Sunderland Airport had been quite strong.

50,000 watched the magnificent fliers in 1981

Two years of predicted growth in the future were being put down to a number of reasons including;

Plans to extend the runway.

A scheme to put in obstruction lights.

As the years progressed, the airport was still going strong in 1981.

An estimated 50,000 people turned out in glorious weather to watch magnificent men in their flying machines at Sunderland Air Day.

Packing the vantage points at Penshaw and Bunny Hill

Aircraft ranging from ultra-lightweights to the thundering modern jet war-planes gave sky-high thrills to Wearsiders at Sunderland Airport.

Spectators not only crowded the showfield but took over vantage points as far apart as “Bunny Hill” at Hylton Castle, and Penshaw Hill.

Aircraft of Sunderland Flying Club performed a limbo routine to the huge delight of the crowd.

The Hawker Sea Fury gave a superb display of power and agility as did the Hawk advanced jet trainer, which streaked across the airfield at speeds above 500 mph.

It was the Phantom of 43 Squadron RAF Leuchars which gave the crowd its biggest thrill, however, thundering along the runway in an inverted position with a deafening roar.

History going back to the First World War

History shows the airfield started life as a Flight Station for B’ Flight of the No. 36 Squadron of the Royal Flying Corps during the First World War.

It served again in the Second World War as RAF Usworth, and in 1962 it was purchased by the Sunderland Corporation and became Sunderland Airport.

A parachute training course for TA members of the 17th Battalion of the Parachute Regiment. It was held at Sunderland Airport in 1966.

It went on to became the site of the Nissan car factory and the North East Aircraft Museum, now the North East Land, Sea and Air Museum.