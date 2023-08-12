14 things you'll only understand if you're from Sunderland, as we mark National Mackem Day

4 . Dave the Rave

Local character Dave the Rave is practically a household name on Wearside thanks to his love of all things rave. Such is his local fame that he's featured in art exhibitions in the city and videos of him performing often go viral with tens of thousands of page views. He lifted everyone's spirits in Lockdown with a series of outdoor performances of his version of Rave Heaven, which he recorded with long time friend Elaine Rennie, the video of which was viewed more than 100,000 times in three days. Sadly, he wasn't christened Dave the Rave, his real name is Dave Common - but his surname will always be "The Rave" in Sunderland. Photo: jpi media