The Sunderland choir which was on TV at Christmas

Sing up if you remember it

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Top-class Christmas music was coming out of Hylton Castle Junior School 36 years ago.

In 1987, the junior school choir created its own carol and it was a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was so much of a hit that it qualified for the finals of a television carol service competition.

Music teacher Brian was the mastermind

It's all down to music teacher Brian Wilson who came up with the idea of composing a new carol.

The Hylton Castle Junior School choir - a television hit in 1987.

He did just that and then recorded the children as they performed it.

Brian sent a recording of the choir performing it to the TV station - and they qualified for the finals.

Santa went on tour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get in touch if you were you a part of the choir. Tell us what you remember of your TV appearance.

To give you more of a feel of the Christmas news in Sunderland that year, Santa went on a tour of Co-op stores.

Here he is on his visit to Ryhope superstore.

Santa in Ryhope as part of his 1987 tour of Co-op stores.

Left to right are Dianne Carrick, Mark McLaren grocery manager, and Jackie Caffrey.

There was extra surprise for youngsters who were going the panto "Aladdin" at Sunderland Empire that year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lions Club laid on an appearance by Santa and his sleigh as the children were entering the theatre.

See if you can spot someone you know in this photo.