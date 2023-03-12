Nine pictures of Sunderland children enjoying Year 6 in archive scenes from Hudson Road, Redby, Hylton Castle and other schools
Ahh the memories – of your loved ones when they were 10 and 11 years old.
They would have been in Year 6 and here is a look back at some of the fun students had across Sunderland and East Durham in the past.
If you were at Hylton Castle Primary in 2005, you were finding out about life during the Second World War.
Pupils at Holley Park Primary were learning about Australia in that same year and Carley Hill Primary School pupils were having a great time reading Harry Potter books in 2003. It was their reward for doing well in exams.
That’s just for starters. Find out more by browsing through our archive collection.
