Ahh the memories – of your loved ones when they were 10 and 11 years old.

They would have been in Year 6 and here is a look back at some of the fun students had across Sunderland and East Durham in the past.

If you were at Hylton Castle Primary in 2005, you were finding out about life during the Second World War.

Pupils at Holley Park Primary were learning about Australia in that same year and Carley Hill Primary School pupils were having a great time reading Harry Potter books in 2003. It was their reward for doing well in exams.

Hylton Castle Primary Jade Watson, Jason Handy and Dominic Smith were find out about life during the Second World War during this lesson in 2005.

Princess Road Juniors Kelly Holmes and her fellow Year 6 pupils at Princess Road Juniors were learning to play baseball in 2003. Andy Vanacek from the Let's Play Ball scheme was making sure they learned the correct techniques.

Carley Hill Primary These Carley Hill students did really well in their SATS results in 2003. Their reward was a copy of the latest Harry Potter book.

English Martyrs Fairtrade food was going down a storm at English Martyrs School in 2005. Here are Year 6 pupils Saoirse Trusty an Nyssa Oxley who were selling products during breaks.