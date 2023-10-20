Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Evenings out in Sunderland meant a late-night snack back in the day.

But what was your favourite meal? Did you get chicken in a basket at a nightclub bar food section, or maybe popped to the burger van on the way home?

Let's have a look at some of the options.

A night out at Genevieve's meant a trip to the burger van at the bottom of the walkway for some people.

Rocking the night away at Genevieve's - followed by a trip to the burger van.

Chambers offered a more sophisticated choice when it first opened in October 1987, in Hutchinson’s Buildings.

Chambers had a brasserie which was open until 2am

It had a continental-style brasserie open until 2am and serving everything from pasta to panackelty.

Chicken in a basket or a burger? Choice is yours

How about Annabel. This picture comes from 1983 and we shared it in the Echo in 2017.

Annabels in 1983. Were you a regular.

Readers told us that a trip to Annabels was often followed by a visit to Harveys. Who remembers the Harvey Burger and chips?

Harvey's was one of the town's most popular restaurants with a late licence, to stay open until 4am.Here it is in 1983.

Oh, and the sweetcorn relish.

The Old Vestry, and 5th Avenue as it was once known had a great deal on back in the day.

Relish with your burger?

You could get chicken and chips - or a burger - in a basket, which was included in the entry price.

A view from 1994.

It had a downstairs bar with a half of lager costing you 50 pence. Remember it?