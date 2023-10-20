Food memories from nights out in Sunderland - the nightclub fodder which kept you going until 2am
Burgers in the entry price - panackelty on the menu
and live on Freeview channel 276
Evenings out in Sunderland meant a late-night snack back in the day.
But what was your favourite meal? Did you get chicken in a basket at a nightclub bar food section, or maybe popped to the burger van on the way home?
Let's have a look at some of the options.
A night out at Genevieve's meant a trip to the burger van at the bottom of the walkway for some people.
Chambers offered a more sophisticated choice when it first opened in October 1987, in Hutchinson’s Buildings.
It had a continental-style brasserie open until 2am and serving everything from pasta to panackelty.
Chicken in a basket or a burger? Choice is yours
How about Annabel. This picture comes from 1983 and we shared it in the Echo in 2017.
Readers told us that a trip to Annabels was often followed by a visit to Harveys. Who remembers the Harvey Burger and chips?
Oh, and the sweetcorn relish.
The Old Vestry, and 5th Avenue as it was once known had a great deal on back in the day.
Relish with your burger?
You could get chicken and chips - or a burger - in a basket, which was included in the entry price.
It had a downstairs bar with a half of lager costing you 50 pence. Remember it?
What did you love for a late-night snack after an evening of partying - and where did you get it?
Email [email protected]