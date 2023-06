Pictured at your prom: It's Red House Academy in 2011

You partied, you dressed up in style and you had fun with your friends - all at the Red House Academy prom in 2011.

How do we know? Because a Sunderland Echo photographer was there to get you on camera as you went into the lavish occasion at Ramside Hall in Durham.

Now, 12 years on, you can re-live that great day through these archive photos.

1 . We've got memories from 2011 with these 9 Red House photos. Photo Sales

2 . Beautiful gowns for a memorable day. Photo Sales

3 . We hope these prom scenes bring back happy memories. Photo Sales

4 . Four pals in the picture in this Red House scene. Photo Sales

