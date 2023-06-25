News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures from Sunderland's Farringdon School prom at Ramside Hall in 2004

A picture gallery packed with Farringdon prom scenes from 2004

By Chris Cordner
Published 25th Jun 2023, 19:31 BST

What a turnout there was for the Farringdon Community College prom in 2004.

Students arrived in limos, a fire engine and were dressed in fabulous suits, bow ties, gowns and tiaras.

They partied the night away at Ramside Hall in Durham and a Sunderland Echo photographer was there to capture it all.

Here is your chance to re-live an amazing night.

Can you believe it was 19 years since these photos were taken.

Can you believe it was 19 years since these photos were taken.

Can you believe it was 19 years since these photos were taken.

Plenty of prom goers to recognise in this photo.

Bow tie time for these students at their Farringdon prom.

They were ready to have a great time. See if you can spot someone you know.

