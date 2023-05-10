Nine pictures of Sunderland and County Durham children preparing for SATs tests and celebrating results over the years
It’s a busy week for hundreds of Sunderland and County Durham students who are taking SATs tests.
And that’s what all of these children from the Wearside area did in times gone by.
We’ve got photos from Carley Hill Primary in 2003, Farringdon Community School in the same year and Lambton Primary School in 2009.
Have a look at Our Lady Queen of Peace School in Penshaw in 2005 and Redby Primary in 2010.
There’s plenty more too so test yourself and see how many faces you recognise.
