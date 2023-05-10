News you can trust since 1873
We've got SATS scenes for you from Sunderland, Seaham, Durham and more.

Nine pictures of Sunderland and County Durham children preparing for SATs tests and celebrating results over the years

It’s a busy week for hundreds of Sunderland and County Durham students who are taking SATs tests.

By Chris Cordner
Published 10th May 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 12:19 BST

And that’s what all of these children from the Wearside area did in times gone by.

We’ve got photos from Carley Hill Primary in 2003, Farringdon Community School in the same year and Lambton Primary School in 2009.

Have a look at Our Lady Queen of Peace School in Penshaw in 2005 and Redby Primary in 2010.

There’s plenty more too so test yourself and see how many faces you recognise.

Preparing for SATS at Farringdon Community School where these students were hard at work in 2003.

1. Hard working in Farringdon

Preparing for SATS at Farringdon Community School where these students were hard at work in 2003. Photo: PB

St Paul's CE Primary School Key Stage 2 Sats results got a thumbs-up in 2016.

2. Thumbs up at St Paul's

St Paul's CE Primary School Key Stage 2 Sats results got a thumbs-up in 2016. Photo: Stu Norton

Year 6 pupil at Carley Hill Primary School were successful in their SATs in 2003 and they wee rewarded with the latest Harry Potter book.

3. Excellent work in Carley Hill

Year 6 pupil at Carley Hill Primary School were successful in their SATs in 2003 and they wee rewarded with the latest Harry Potter book. Photo: KB

Academy 360 Executive Head Teacher Sir Ken Gibson celebrated the SATs achievement of the 2013 Year 6 pupils. Left to right are; Beth Rogers, Katie Leitch, Taylor Davison, Louis Loughton, Tyrone Neale, Thomas Heads and Ellie Dixon.

4. Year 6 success at Academy 360

Academy 360 Executive Head Teacher Sir Ken Gibson celebrated the SATs achievement of the 2013 Year 6 pupils. Left to right are; Beth Rogers, Katie Leitch, Taylor Davison, Louis Loughton, Tyrone Neale, Thomas Heads and Ellie Dixon. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

