It’s a busy week for hundreds of Sunderland and County Durham students who are taking SATs tests.

And that’s what all of these children from the Wearside area did in times gone by.

We’ve got photos from Carley Hill Primary in 2003, Farringdon Community School in the same year and Lambton Primary School in 2009.

Have a look at Our Lady Queen of Peace School in Penshaw in 2005 and Redby Primary in 2010.

There’s plenty more too so test yourself and see how many faces you recognise.

Hard working in Farringdon Preparing for SATS at Farringdon Community School where these students were hard at work in 2003.

Thumbs up at St Paul's St Paul's CE Primary School Key Stage 2 Sats results got a thumbs-up in 2016.

Excellent work in Carley Hill Year 6 pupil at Carley Hill Primary School were successful in their SATs in 2003 and they wee rewarded with the latest Harry Potter book.

Year 6 success at Academy 360 Academy 360 Executive Head Teacher Sir Ken Gibson celebrated the SATs achievement of the 2013 Year 6 pupils. Left to right are; Beth Rogers, Katie Leitch, Taylor Davison, Louis Loughton, Tyrone Neale, Thomas Heads and Ellie Dixon.