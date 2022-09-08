Ramside Hall, in Carrville, Durham, has unveiled its new wedding treehouse, which is set to help couples tie the knot in style.

Dove is the latest in a flock of treehouses within its 350-acre grounds, overlooking its championship Prince Bishops golf course.

One of the four large treehouses at the site, Dove has three bedrooms, a large sitting area, balcony and large hot tub and can accommodate up to 40 guests for a wedding ceremony, followed by reception drinks on the terrace.

A sneak peek of Ramside Hall's new treehouse.

Unlike its three sister treehouses, which can also be booked as a two-bedroom apartment and one-bedroom studio, Dove can only be booked in its entirety.

Earlier, this year the hotel also opened four, smaller glass-fronted A frame treehouses, which are aimed at couples.

Dove is the largest of the treehouses so far and events manager Claire Stephen said it’s a great addition to the hotel’s well-established wedding offering.

"Dove is purpose-built for the wedding market and is a great addition to our portfolio,” she explained.

“We already have our function rooms at the hotel for weddings, but this offers a more quirky backdrop and provides an intimacy we didn’t have before.

"Versatility is our USP and this is a really versatile space, it can be used for an intimate ceremony followed by a bigger party at one of the function rooms or parties can keep it intimate here, we can really tailor it to the couple’s needs.

"Weddings have always been a staple at Ramside, but you can’t rest on your laurels and the treehouses not only offer something different for Ramside, but for the North East.”

The new treehouse is being launched with a wedding open evening, with flowers by local florist Wild Wonderful, the first of monthly open evenings to showcase the site.

Claire added: "We have had weddings at the other large treehouses, but because they’re so popular and often booked for accommodation we can’t always use them for open evenings, however, we’re aiming to host monthly ones people, so people can really see the full experience.”

Midweek packages for a wedding in Dove start from £2,650, with weekends from £3,050, both based on a minimum of ten guests.

Couples can include a three-course wedding breakfast, served at tables dressed in white linens and with sashes on the chairs to complement the colour scheme.

The deal includes the hotel’s sommelier’s choice of wines and overnight accommodation in Dove – complete with hot tub - for the bridal couple, as well as spa access for them the following day.

Since they were launched in February 2020, the treehouses, all named after birds, have proved hugely popular, utilising land on the estate on the site behind the main hotel that gives them a rural feel.

"People are always amazed when they see them,” said Claire.

“Regardless of season, you can come here and you wouldn’t think you were in Durham, you could be anywhere, they’re so tranquil.

"Although the North East is our main customer base, we’ve noticed that the treehouses have attracted customers from further afield.

"They’re more cost effective than locations in the South.”

Although Dove is primarily for weddings, it can be booked in its entirety as accommodation on non-wedding days.

