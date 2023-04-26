News you can trust since 1873
It's a huge occasion for these students. See if it brings back happy memories for you.

Sunderland prom memories from 2013 as this year's students start the search for gowns and suits

Prom season will be here soon but the search for glamorous gowns and smart suits is already under way.

By Chris Cordner
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST

It’s that time of year when proud parents and excited children begin the quest to find that perfect outfit, matching jewellery and shoes, and pick the hairstyle to complement it all.

It’s a big occasion, just as it was for these students at Red House Academy 10 years ago.

See if you can see a familiar face.

Red House Academy prom was held at The George Washington Hotel, Washington, 10 years ago.

1. Glamorous in 2013

Red House Academy prom was held at The George Washington Hotel, Washington, 10 years ago. Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

They turned up in style for their big day in 2013.

2. Limo time

They turned up in style for their big day in 2013. Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

Now that's how you arrive in grand fashion for your prom.

3. Marvellous memories

Now that's how you arrive in grand fashion for your prom. Photo: se

Fab five and don't they look good for the big occasion.

4. Looking good boys

Fab five and don't they look good for the big occasion. Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

