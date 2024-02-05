News you can trust since 1873
Nine Sunderland retro scenes to celebrate Take Your Child to the Library Day

Scenes from Sunderland between 2011 and 2014

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th Feb 2024, 10:29 GMT

This weekend marked Take Your Child to the Library Day .

The worldwide event raises the profile of libraries as a great place for youngsters to play, discover and make friends.

We are celebrating Saturday's event with a look back at nine great views from the Echo archives. They include giant games, Teddy bears, story telling and a rhyme time session.

Enjoy the retro journey.

9 Sunderland scenes to celebrate Take Your Child to the Library Day.

1. Back in time

9 Sunderland scenes to celebrate Take Your Child to the Library Day.

2. Tiny tots having a great time

There was lots of singing and dancing at the Tiny Tweeties rhyme time session at Shiney Row Library in 2011.

3. Tales from 2012

Emma Hopkinson read to youngsters during a storytelling and reading session at Sunderland City Library in 2012.

4. Fun with games

Bridie Frater, 8, Erin Anderson, 6, and Olivia Sowerby, 8, were playing giant games at Sunderland City Library in 2012.

