Nine Sunderland retro scenes to celebrate Take Your Child to the Library Day

The worldwide event raises the profile of libraries as a great place for youngsters to play, discover and make friends.
We are celebrating Saturday's event with a look back at nine great views from the Echo archives. They include giant games, Teddy bears, story telling and a rhyme time session.
1. Back in time
9 Sunderland scenes to celebrate Take Your Child to the Library Day.
2. Tiny tots having a great time
There was lots of singing and dancing at the Tiny Tweeties rhyme time session at Shiney Row Library in 2011.
3. Tales from 2012
Emma Hopkinson read to youngsters during a storytelling and reading session at Sunderland City Library in 2012.
4. Fun with games
Bridie Frater, 8, Erin Anderson, 6, and Olivia Sowerby, 8, were playing giant games at Sunderland City Library in 2012.