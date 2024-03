Where has the time gone. It's 10 years since Sunderland fans dared to dream of Cup final glory in 2014.

The Red and White Army was out in force for the Capital One Cup Final against Manchester City.

Fabio Borini raised the excitement levels when he put Sunderland ahead but City fought back to win.

We have 16 Echo archive photos from the day - each showing SAFC fans lapping up the atmosphere.

See if you can spot someone you know.

1 . Memories from March 2014 Fans flocked to Wembley on the day we dared to dream. Photo Sales

2 . A special day Iain Burn from Fulwell with his six year old son Euan at the Capital One Cup Final. Photo Sales

3 . Ready to sing their hearts out Getting into the atmosphere of the final with a rousing cheer. Photo Sales