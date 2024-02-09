Let's look back at another Sunderland community's past. This time it's Millfield in the memory spotlight.
The Sunderland Echo has loads of great photos from the neighbourhood's past and here are nine of them.
We've gone floral at St Mark's Church in 2012, shared a spot of crazy golf from 12 years ago and looked back at a St Joseph's street procession in 2014.
1. Magnificent in Millfield
2. Dinner time memories
Members of Deptford and Millfield Darby and Joan Club at their annual dinner at the Bay Hotel, in 1973.
3. Smiles in 2011
Local people brought a smile to these youngsters from the 50th Sunderland Guide Company St Bede's by restocking their tuck shop after a burglary in 2011. Pictured left to right were; Jade Boxall, Chloe Tumilty, Madison Craggs, Leigh Turnbull, and Tasha Hepton.
4. All for charity
Members of Deptford and Millfield Karate Club practise for their charity run in 2011.