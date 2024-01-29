Nine moving pictures of Sunderland children being evacuated during the Second World War
They left with tags round their necks for a life in Yorkshire
The children of Sunderland had to leave town in their hundreds in the Second World War.
They were equipped with their own bags of clothes, spare socks, toothbrushes, gas masks and other essentials as they boarded trains for the countryside.
It was 85 years ago this year and they left from High Southwick, West Southwick, Millfield and many other parts of town.
An Echo photographer watched it unfold and there are those moments once more.
