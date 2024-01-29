News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Nine moving pictures of Sunderland children being evacuated during the Second World War

They left with tags round their necks for a life in Yorkshire

By Chris Cordner
Published 29th Jan 2024, 12:14 GMT

The children of Sunderland had to leave town in their hundreds in the Second World War.

They were equipped with their own bags of clothes, spare socks, toothbrushes, gas masks and other essentials as they boarded trains for the countryside.

It was 85 years ago this year and they left from High Southwick, West Southwick, Millfield and many other parts of town.

An Echo photographer watched it unfold and there are those moments once more.

Young Wearside faces as they left home in 1939.

1. Leaving home

Young Wearside faces as they left home in 1939.

Photo Sales
A mistress at Bede School examines pupils' kit at the evacuation rehearsal in 1939.

2. Inspecting the kit

A mistress at Bede School examines pupils' kit at the evacuation rehearsal in 1939.

Photo Sales
Some of the Chester Road School children who were taken to Yorkshire under the Sunderland Education Authority's evacuation scheme in 1939.

3. Chester Road children

Some of the Chester Road School children who were taken to Yorkshire under the Sunderland Education Authority's evacuation scheme in 1939.

Photo Sales
The parents of children who were being evacuated, wishing them one last goodbye in 1939.

4. Waiting to wave them off

The parents of children who were being evacuated, wishing them one last goodbye in 1939.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandWorld War IINostalgia