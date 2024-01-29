The children of Sunderland had to leave town in their hundreds in the Second World War.

They were equipped with their own bags of clothes, spare socks, toothbrushes, gas masks and other essentials as they boarded trains for the countryside.

It was 85 years ago this year and they left from High Southwick, West Southwick, Millfield and many other parts of town.

An Echo photographer watched it unfold and there are those moments once more.

1 . Leaving home Young Wearside faces as they left home in 1939.

2 . Inspecting the kit A mistress at Bede School examines pupils' kit at the evacuation rehearsal in 1939.

3 . Chester Road children Some of the Chester Road School children who were taken to Yorkshire under the Sunderland Education Authority's evacuation scheme in 1939.