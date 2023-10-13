Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lorry driver Larry Chambers was used to delivering oxygen to hospital wards.

But in 1989 he ended up being treated himself after being bowled over by his ten-month-old Labrador Emma.

Emma's knockout blow in 1989

Larry, 39, was taking Emma out for her nightly walk and ordered her to “stay”.

They were still the closest of pals despite Larry Chambers ending up with his leg in plaster after being bowled over by his pet dog Emma.

Emma stopped and he walked on 100 yards and shouted “here.” She obeyed his command and hurtled forward, smashing into his right leg.

Larry was left sprawling with badly ripped knee ligaments and the pup was knocked out by the blow.

'The irony is that I deliver oxygen to hospitals'

He managed to stagger back to their home in Rickleton and Larry was taken to Sunderland District Hospital where he was treated for his injury.

After the ordeal, Larry, who worked as a driver for the British Oxygen Company described his experience.

“Labradors are very short-sighted. I didn’t see her until she was about six feet away and she was going like a bat out of hell.

“The irony is that I deliver oxygen to hospitals and I ended up in hospital myself.”

Ducklings in the headlines

There was plenty more going on that year.

Twenty years of maypole dancing was celebrated at Hetton Lyons Primary School where they held special displays to mark the anniversary. There was entertainment on the village green and youngsters fundraised to help Newcastle General Hospital’s intensive care unit.

Hetton Lyons Primary School children upholding the tradition of Maypole dancing in the 1980s.

Excitement mounted as eight new arrivals were welcomed at Biddick Primary School in Washington - and they were all ducklings which had hatched at the primary school after being kept in an incubator for 30 days.

A huge field of 205 teams took part in Swim 89 at Crowtree Leisure Centre where they formed relay teams to raise money for worthy local charity causes.

Crowtree Leisure Centre pool in 1991. Splashing good fun!

Sally McQuillan, 14, scooped every teenage girl’s dream when she was chosen out of hundreds of entries in a magazine competition to win a date with Neighbours actor Jason Donovan.

Sally McQuillan, 14 was chosen out of hundreds of entries in a magazine to win a meeting with Jason Donovan.

Sally, of Millfield, said: “I entered the competition in Number One magazine which asked what was the name of his first single. I was amazed when I found out I had won.

“The date included going backstage at the show and meeting him, which was great. I will also appear on the front cover of Number One magazine.”

Do you have a dramatic pet story from the past to tell? Or did you get to meet your heartthrob back in the day?