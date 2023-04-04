News you can trust since 1873
Hats off to these talented bonnet makers. See how many you recognise.
Hats off to these talented bonnet makers. See how many you recognise.

Nine pictures of Sunderland children in their Easter bonnets over the years

We’ve got a cracking Easter archive photo collection for you.

By Chris Cordner
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 17:08 BST

What could be better than a look back at these brilliant Easter bonnet pictures from the past.

Children from Grangetown, Murton, Seaham Harbour, Fatfield, Bernard Gilpin, Hetton Lyons and Dene House Primary Schools are all included.

Have a look.

There’s a host of hat memories for you to savour and they all come from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Some great bonnets and eggs from this Easter scene at Grangetown Primary School in 2005.

1. Great at Grangetown

Some great bonnets and eggs from this Easter scene at Grangetown Primary School in 2005. Photo: TC

Joseph Collinson, Jessica Dixon and Joshua Pinkney proudly sport their Easter bonnets at Seaham Harbour Nursery in 2006.

2. Super at Seaham Primary

Joseph Collinson, Jessica Dixon and Joshua Pinkney proudly sport their Easter bonnets at Seaham Harbour Nursery in 2006. Photo: DA

Look at the fun they were having at Seaham Harbour Nursery in 2014. Here are Layton Wilkinson, Charlotte Welch, Lylah Vikerson, Libby Horgan and Jack Crangle.

3. All smiles in Seaham

Look at the fun they were having at Seaham Harbour Nursery in 2014. Here are Layton Wilkinson, Charlotte Welch, Lylah Vikerson, Libby Horgan and Jack Crangle. Photo: Picture by David Allan

The annual Easter bonnet contest at Hetton Lyons Primary and here are Joe Fletcher, Lauren James, Katie White, Daniel Lawson, Kelly Storey and Zachary Henderson in 2006.

4. Having fun at Hetton Lyons

The annual Easter bonnet contest at Hetton Lyons Primary and here are Joe Fletcher, Lauren James, Katie White, Daniel Lawson, Kelly Storey and Zachary Henderson in 2006. Photo: PB

