Your children in 1988 and 1989. We are sharing a selection of 80s bonny babies scenes with you.

Nine pictures of Sunderland 'Bonny Babies' entrants in 1988 and 1989 - they will all be in their 30s now

Just think. All these bonny babies will be in their mid to late 30s now.

By Chris Cordner
Published 25th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST

Have a look at these entrants in the 1988 and 1989 Sunderland bonny baby competitions. Were you in it or were you a proud parent in one of these Echo photos?

Here are those happy scenes once more.

Enjoy the trip back in time.

The line up of the winners (from left) Claire Richardson and mum Patricia, Billie Jo Duncan with mum Victoria, Melanie Elliott with mum Mary Tippen and (front) Lauren Wilkinson and mum Catherine.

1. Winners in 1988

The line up of the winners (from left) Claire Richardson and mum Patricia, Billie Jo Duncan with mum Victoria, Melanie Elliott with mum Mary Tippen and (front) Lauren Wilkinson and mum Catherine. Photo: se

Overall winner Lauren Wilkinson with her trophy and proud mum Catherine.�

2. Champion in 1988

Overall winner Lauren Wilkinson with her trophy and proud mum Catherine. Photo: se

Sunderland's fantastic bonny babies in the picture 34 years ago.

3. More of the stars

Sunderland's fantastic bonny babies in the picture 34 years ago. Photo: Sunderland Echo

These were the winners in the 1989 competition's 7 months to 1 year age group. Left to right are Christopher Martin, Craig Nield and Rachel Elstob.

4. Tops in 1989

These were the winners in the 1989 competition's 7 months to 1 year age group. Left to right are Christopher Martin, Craig Nield and Rachel Elstob. Photo: Sunderland Echo

