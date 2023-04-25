Nine pictures of Sunderland 'Bonny Babies' entrants in 1988 and 1989 - they will all be in their 30s now

Just think. All these bonny babies will be in their mid to late 30s now.
Have a look at these entrants in the 1988 and 1989 Sunderland bonny baby competitions. Were you in it or were you a proud parent in one of these Echo photos?
Here are those happy scenes once more.
Enjoy the trip back in time.
1. Winners in 1988
The line up of the winners (from left) Claire Richardson and mum Patricia, Billie Jo Duncan with mum Victoria, Melanie Elliott with mum Mary Tippen and (front) Lauren Wilkinson and mum Catherine. Photo: se
2. Champion in 1988
Overall winner Lauren Wilkinson with her trophy and proud mum Catherine.� Photo: se
3. More of the stars
Sunderland's fantastic bonny babies in the picture 34 years ago. Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Tops in 1989
These were the winners in the 1989 competition's 7 months to 1 year age group. Left to right are Christopher Martin, Craig Nield and Rachel Elstob. Photo: Sunderland Echo