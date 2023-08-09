News you can trust since 1873
Nine Sunderland scenes to help mark National Book Lovers Day

9 Echo retro scenes to get you in the mood for National Book Lovers Day

By Chris Cordner
Published 9th Aug 2023, 11:11 BST

You dressed as Scooby Doo at Usworth Grange, Super Mario at Rickleton Primary and princesses at Grindon Infants.

You did it because you loved reading great books in fancy dress in times gone by.

And here's your chance to re-live it all once more, just in time for National Book Lovers Day.

It will be with us on Wednesday and in the meantime, turn back the pages to these Echo archive scenes.

A retro celebration for National Book Lovers Day. Turn the pages on these scenes.

1. That's novel

A retro celebration for National Book Lovers Day. Turn the pages on these scenes.

Look at the fantastic costumes worn by these pupils at Shotton Hall Junior School during a 2006 book fair.

2. We spy a 2006 memory

Look at the fantastic costumes worn by these pupils at Shotton Hall Junior School during a 2006 book fair.

Dressing up at Richard Avenue Primary School for a book day event in 2003.

3. Fancy that. It's Richard Avenue Primary

Dressing up at Richard Avenue Primary School for a book day event in 2003.

Mischa Steele, Olivia Robertson and Jasmine Pahl had a wonderful costume day - with a good read included - at Grindon Infants School in 2008.

4. Great at Grindon Infants

Mischa Steele, Olivia Robertson and Jasmine Pahl had a wonderful costume day - with a good read included - at Grindon Infants School in 2008.

