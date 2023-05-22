Rickleton Community Gardening Club was awarded the grant through the housing group’s Aspire Grant programme.

The programme has been running for 20 years and offers grants of up to £500 to organisations in art and music, as well as drama clubs, toddler play groups, football clubs, older people’s clubs and resident and community associations.

Rickleton Community Gardening Club hosts a special club each Tuesday for children from Rickleton Primary School. Pupils have been working with the volunteers to create a new woodland path and planters filled with herbs and flowers.

The club has used the funding to buy spades, forks, rakes, leaf gatherers and a trolley for the garden.

Anita Bargewell, a volunteer at the gardening club, said: “We are very grateful to Gentoo for the grant funding through the Aspire programme. The children were so excited to use the new equipment. There’s always a queue on a Tuesday lunchtime for the gardening club.

“Everyone who works at the garden volunteers their time because we care about the community and want to make it a nice place to live. We work hard, but it's worth it and the children love it.”

Susie Thompson, Gentoo’s executive director of housing, said: “Aspire Grants are all about bringing communities together and improving spaces for our tenants and residents to enjoy.