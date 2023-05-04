Redcoat is the third of four bitesize commissions from The Cultural Spring. All four have a major community participation focus, an element of sharing food and usually performed in non-traditional venues.

Set in 2012, Redcoat is a tale of mishaps and misbehaving, about getting that first real job, leaving home, making new friends and learning all about children’s entertainment. Expect classic holiday tunes, dance routines, balloon modelling, karaoke sing-a-longs and a bit of Redcoat sparkle.

The show will explore themes of identity, belonging – and how to be happy. After the show, food will be shared with the audience.

The Six Twenty’s Lewis Jobson, front centre, and Mel Rashbrooke, second left, back row with members of Cozmic 3piphany and Together for Children’s Millie Roberts, back row, right.

Redcoat was written and will be performed by Lewis Jobson and is loosely based on his experiences working as an entertainer at a Butlin’s holiday camp. The show is produced by theatre company The Six Twenty, whose founder and artistic director is Melanie Rashbrooke.

She said: “We’ve been working with Cozmic 3piphany a group that gives young LGBTQIA+ people in Sunderland a voice on issues explored in the show. We’ve talked at length with the group about identity, belonging and being happy.

“The group is working with us to add an extra sparkle to the show by creating special pre and post show elements including an after-show beach party for audiences to enjoy.

"For the final performance at Red House Community Centre this will also include a short set from drag queen DJ Bonnie Love and possibly some karaoke.

“We’ve had a session making our own redcoats, and other art sessions which the group has enjoyed.”

Redcoat will be performed at: Easington Lane Community Access Point (ELCAP) Tuesday, May 23 at 6pm; The Volt, Pallion on Thursday, May 25, 6pm; Columbia Village CA, Friday, May 26, 1.30pm; 17Nineteen, Saturday, May 27, 6pm and Red House Community Centre on Saturday, June 3, 6.30pm.

The Red House performance will have British Sign Language throughout from Emma McQuillain.

Cozmic 3piphany is a group for young people aged 11 to 18, or up to age 25 for care experienced young people or those with a special educational need or disability, who identify as LGBTQ+ or are questioning their sexuality and/or gender identity.