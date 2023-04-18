Huge festival heading to Sunderland with tributes to The Beatles, Adele, AC/DC, Oasis and more

Tributes to The Beatles, AC/DC, Queen, KISS, ELO, Oasis, Pink, Robbie Williams, Adele, Kings of Leon, Blondie, Elvis and more will perform at the Wannasee Tribute Festival, which takes place at Herrington Country Park on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

The one-day festival is being brought to the city by the team behind Kubix Festival who are staging two weekends of large-scale events at the park.

As well as two stages of some of the top tribute acts around, the Wannasee Festival will feature stalls, fairground rides, attractions, food trucks and bars.

The Beatles tribute act

It’s set to be a family-friendly event – and under 5’s go free.

Organiser John Brannan said: “Wannasee Tribute Festivals are like a jukebox of your life. For the last 10 years, Wannasee Festivals have

been delighting crowds with world-class tribute bands, playing the hits of world-famous artists from the last 50 years to the present day.

"As a local team, we have been wanting to bring Wannasee to Sunderland for years and are delighted we can finally do that. Big productions, family-friendly and brilliant live music entertainment – every band you could wanna see is at Wannasee.”

Pink tribute act

Early bird tickets for the Wannasee Festival are priced from £20.99 from www.wannaseefestival.com

As well as Wannasee on July 16, Kubix will stage its pop day at Herrington Country Park the day before, on Saturday, July 15, featuring pop legends Sugababes and Blue alongside ‘90s and ‘00s favourites Five, N-Trance, Ultrabeat, Flip & Fill, A1 and 911.

The following weekend will see N-Dubz, with special guests Nathan Dawe and Bad Boy Chiller Crew, perform on Friday, July 21, 2023 for a special evening performance.

Then, on Saturday, July 22, it’s time for Kubix Festival’s rock and indie day featuring Squeeze, The Enemy, Marc Almond, Inspiral Carpets and more.

AC / DC tribute act

