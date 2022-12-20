Taking place on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Herrington Country Park, as part of a summer series of Kubix events, Kubix pop and dance day is looking bigger than ever.

Sugababes became one of the most successful British girl bands of the 21st century with six Number One singles, millions of global sales and multiple multi-platinum albums.

Fast forward two decades, the original line up of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhán Donaghy arrived back in full force in 2022 becoming the talk of the summer festivals, including having to shut down their field at Glastonbury due to huge demand.

Sugababes and Blue added to Kubix line-up

Blue are one of the most successful British bands of the past two decades. Formed in London in 2000, the four-piece have sold 16 million records, scored multiple Number One hits, collaborated with some of the world’s biggest stars including Elton John and Stevie Wonder, represented the UK at Eurovision and won numerous awards including two prestigious BRITs for Best British Breakthrough Act and Best British Pop Act.

Lee, Duncan, Simon and Antony, will be performing some of their biggest hits and with three Number Ones and 11 UK Top 10 hits to their name, it promises to be a set to remember.

The headliner announcements come not long after the dance arena acts were announced for the festival with Basshunter, DJ Sash, Andy Whitby, DJ Sammy and Special D joining an already stellar line up.

Sugababes

Organiser Alex Hutchinson said: “Kubix is always the highlight of the summer and we are delighted that Sugababes and Blue will be making their Kubix debuts in 2023.

"This year with the dance arena being filled with a load of club favourites including local favourite Andy Whitby, 2023 is going to be our biggest year yet”.

Kubix 2023 is sponsored by the University of Sunderland, and while plans are still being finalised for this partnership, both the University and Kubix are excited to be coming together working on large scale music events in Sunderland.

Blue

The 2022 event sold out and tickets are already selling faster than ever for next year’s festival.

Tickets are available from £33 from kubixfestival.com

