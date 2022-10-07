Kubix Festival announces return to Sunderland with acts including Five, N-Trance, Ultrabeat, Flip & Fill, A1 and 911

5ive

The festival says it will host its biggest event yet when it returns on July 15, 2023.

Headliners are still to be announced for the event, but acts confirmed so far are 90s and 00s favourites Five, N-Trance, Ultrabeat, Flip & Fill, A1 and 911.

Organiser Alex Hutchinson said: “As a local team, we are delighted to bring the biggest pop party to Sunderland year after year and 2023 is going to be the biggest year to date. We’ll be bringing some huge names to Sunderland for the very first time and we know you’ll be as excited as we are.”

A1

New for 2023 is a partnership with the University of Sunderland which will bring an added dimension to the festival.

Earlier this year, an estimated 15,000 people attended the festival’s pop and dance day on Saturday, July 9, with Ultrabeat, Vengaboys, Aqua and headliners Steps bringing the summer vibes to Wearside.

The following weekend, the festival hosted a rock and indie weekend featuring UB40, Stiff Little Fingers, Ash and more.

It’s set to be a summer of events in Sunderland in 2023.

911

The US superstar will be getting the party started when she returns to Sunderland on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, 2023.