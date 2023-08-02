Playtime: 8 Retro Sunderland photos to celebrate Playday

Time for fun: Getting into a playful spirit with these retro Echo playday photos

What could be better than a day of playing.

It's Playday in the UK on August 2 and we are celebrating with 9 light-hearted scenes from the Echo archives.

Every child should have time to have fun, just like these little ones did in the past in Castletown, Grindon and Dawdon.

See how many faces you can recognise.

1 . Let's have fun with these retro playday scenes from Sunderland and County Durham. Let's have fun with these retro playday scenes from Sunderland and County Durham. Photo Sales

2 . Playday fun at Penshaw for Natalia and her sister Rachael Hughes in 2012. Playday fun at Penshaw for Natalia and her sister Rachael Hughes in 2012. Photo Sales

3 . Grindon United Reform Church in 2009. Look at the fun that Leah Finnigan, Neve Stevens, Benjamin Wilson, Mollie McBeth and Caitlin Stephens were having. Grindon United Reform Church in 2009. Look at the fun that Leah Finnigan, Neve Stevens, Benjamin Wilson, Mollie McBeth and Caitlin Stephens were having. Photo Sales

4 . Fun in the sand at Castletown Community Centre for Reece McBride, Alex Burke, Nathan Hanley-Smith and Holly Elms. Fun in the sand at Castletown Community Centre for Reece McBride, Alex Burke, Nathan Hanley-Smith and Holly Elms. Photo Sales