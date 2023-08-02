News you can trust since 1873
Playtime: 8 Retro Sunderland photos to celebrate Playday

Time for fun: Getting into a playful spirit with these retro Echo playday photos

By Chris Cordner
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

What could be better than a day of playing.

It's Playday in the UK on August 2 and we are celebrating with 9 light-hearted scenes from the Echo archives.

Every child should have time to have fun, just like these little ones did in the past in Castletown, Grindon and Dawdon.

See how many faces you can recognise.

Let's have fun with these retro playday scenes from Sunderland and County Durham.

Playday fun at Penshaw for Natalia and her sister Rachael Hughes in 2012.

Grindon United Reform Church in 2009. Look at the fun that Leah Finnigan, Neve Stevens, Benjamin Wilson, Mollie McBeth and Caitlin Stephens were having.

Fun in the sand at Castletown Community Centre for Reece McBride, Alex Burke, Nathan Hanley-Smith and Holly Elms.

