Remembering Sunderland's Crowtree Leisure Centre, ten years on from its closure
A sad day in Wearside history happened 10 years ago.
Crowtree Leisure Centre had served the people of Wearside since 1977 offering everything from ice skating to 5-a-side football and karate championships to anime conventions.
Last time on the bowls green
But the last bowls match ever to take place was held on this day in 2013.
In its time, Crowtree had hosted VIP visitors from Royalty such as Prince Charles, to ice skating stars Torvill and Dean.
Did you take a valuable item along when the Antiques Roadshow came to town in 1983.
Did you audition for a stage show at Crowtree?
The leisure centre once held auditions for the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang stage show, held cheer leading events, was the scene of regular fundraising event and conventions, and it was the home of a title-winning basketball team.
Many of you will remember the swimming pool, the bar, cafe and the fitness centre.
