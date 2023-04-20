Remembering Sunderland's Crowtree Leisure Centre, ten years on from its closure

Crowtree Leisure Centre had served the people of Wearside since 1977 offering everything from ice skating to 5-a-side football and karate championships to anime conventions.

Last time on the bowls green

But the last bowls match ever to take place was held on this day in 2013.

A leisure centre which holds memories for so many people.

In its time, Crowtree had hosted VIP visitors from Royalty such as Prince Charles, to ice skating stars Torvill and Dean.

Did you take a valuable item along when the Antiques Roadshow came to town in 1983.

Did you audition for a stage show at Crowtree?

Pre demolition work was about to start at Crowtree Leisure Centre when this 2013 photo was taken.

The leisure centre once held auditions for the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang stage show, held cheer leading events, was the scene of regular fundraising event and conventions, and it was the home of a title-winning basketball team.

Many of you will remember the swimming pool, the bar, cafe and the fitness centre.

The fitness centre at Crowtree in 2004.