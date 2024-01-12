11 pictures charting 80 years in the life of Sunderland's Stockton Road
You welcomed Billy Bragg and the Olympic torch relay
It's a Sunderland street with a rich history and we've got 80 years of it in this gallery.
We are talking about Stockton Road and it has featured in the Sunderland Echo plenty of times over the decades.
It welcomed Billy Bragg for a concert in the 1988, and hosted a section of the Olympic torch relay in 2012.
We have archive photos from 1945 onwards. Question is, do they bring back happy memories for you.
