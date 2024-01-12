News you can trust since 1873
11 pictures charting 80 years in the life of Sunderland's Stockton Road

You welcomed Billy Bragg and the Olympic torch relay

By Chris Cordner
Published 12th Jan 2024, 12:44 GMT

It's a Sunderland street with a rich history and we've got 80 years of it in this gallery.

We are talking about Stockton Road and it has featured in the Sunderland Echo plenty of times over the decades.

It welcomed Billy Bragg for a concert in the 1988, and hosted a section of the Olympic torch relay in 2012.

We have archive photos from 1945 onwards. Question is, do they bring back happy memories for you.

A gallery which spans 80 years of one street in Sunderland.

Sunderland girls in training at the Old Eye Infirmary in Stockton Road in 1945. The building was taken over that year by a firm of tailors to prepare key personnel for their new clothing factory on Wearside.

2. Preparing for a new future

The Battle of Britain thanks-giving service in St George's Church in 1967.

3. Remembering the few

Simpsons new bakery which was opened in Stockton Road in 1977.

4. A scene from Simpsons

