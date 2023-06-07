Nine times when Sunderland has been turned into a film set

If you're looking for a film setting, look no further than Wearside.

From The Bridges to Penshaw Monument - the sights of Sunderland have regularly been used for backdrops.

And our city is at it again.

It gives us a chance to spotlight other times when God's own country was shared with the rest of the world.

Have a look at Low Row, Market Square, Thornhill School and Waldridge pit on camera.

Ross Noble was filming for his show outside the former central fire station, Sunderland, in 2014.

Grayson Perry was talking to Sunderland fans, Megan Hudson and Amy Agnew outside Greens on Low Row whilst filming a Channel 4 programme in 2012.

Wearside rock star Dave Stewart performed songs from his new album in Market Square. He was making a documentary in 1990.

Filmmakers were promoting their new film Red Dawn by driving an army tank around Washington Village in 2013.

