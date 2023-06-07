News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Tributes to motorcycle rider who died in crash at Isle of Man TT
Love Island bombshell stirs up trouble as he splits first couple

Sunderland on film: Nine times our city has starred on screen

Nine times when Sunderland has been turned into a film set

By Chris Cordner
Published 7th Jun 2023, 09:54 BST

If you're looking for a film setting, look no further than Wearside.

From The Bridges to Penshaw Monument - the sights of Sunderland have regularly been used for backdrops.

And our city is at it again.

The Museum Vaults on Silksworth Row and the flat above are settings for scenes in a short film called Where It Ends. One of its stars is former Emmerdale actress Charlie Hardwick.

It gives us a chance to spotlight other times when God's own country was shared with the rest of the world.

Have a look at Low Row, Market Square, Thornhill School and Waldridge pit on camera.

Ross Noble was filming for his show outside the former central fire station, Sunderland, in 2014.

1. Ross Noble was filming for his show outside the former central fire station, Sunderland, in 2014.

Ross Noble was filming for his show outside the former central fire station, Sunderland, in 2014.

Photo Sales
Grayson Perry was talking to Sunderland fans, Megan Hudson and Amy Agnew outside Greens on Low Row whilst filming a Channel 4 programme in 2012.

2. Grayson Perry was talking to Sunderland fans, Megan Hudson and Amy Agnew outside Greens on Low Row whilst filming a Channel 4 programme in 2012.

Grayson Perry was talking to Sunderland fans, Megan Hudson and Amy Agnew outside Greens on Low Row whilst filming a Channel 4 programme in 2012.

Photo Sales
Wearside rock star Dave Stewart performed songs from his new album in Market Square. He was making a documentary in 1990.

3. Wearside rock star Dave Stewart performed songs from his new album in Market Square. He was making a documentary in 1990.

Wearside rock star Dave Stewart performed songs from his new album in Market Square. He was making a documentary in 1990.

Photo Sales
Filmmakers were promoting their new film Red Dawn by driving an army tank around Washington Village in 2013.

4. Filmmakers were promoting their new film Red Dawn by driving an army tank around Washington Village in 2013.

Filmmakers were promoting their new film Red Dawn by driving an army tank around Washington Village in 2013.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Sunderland Echo