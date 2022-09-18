A Service of Reflection took place on Saturday, September 17 when the Bishop of Durham said the “second Elizabethan Age” will take its place in history.

The service allowed people from across the community to come together and reflect on the life and passing of the Queen.

Members from the local community joined dignitaries in invited in giving Bible readings and reading prayers.

The service was attended by around 1,000 people. Picture: North News and Pictures.

During the service three children carried the Books of Condolence, which have been signed by thousands of visitors to the cathedral over the past week, to the cathedral’s High Altar to be received by the Acting Dean, the Reverend Canon Michael Hampel.

The Bishop of Durham, the Right Reverend Paul Butler said in his sermon: “Queen Elizabeth II will be held in great honour for years to come.

"The second Elizabethan Age will take its place in history. We would all do well to honour her memory by seeking like her to use our head, hands and heart in the service of others; with a commitment to duty and constancy.

“Yet to understand her best, and to honour her most deeply, we will follow her example of faith and live our lives humbly before God, in Jesus Christ her Lord and ours.”

The service gave people from the community the chance to pay their respects to the late Queen. Picture: North News and Pictures.

Sue Snowdon, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant, and Professor Karen O’Brien, Vice-Chancellor of Durham University, gave readings from the Bible.

Emmerdale actor Charlie Hardwick read Floral Tribute, the official poem by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage to mark the Queen’s death.

Prayers were said by numerous members of the community.

Cries of God Save the King rang out through Durham Cathedral for the first time in 70 years. Picture: North News and Pictures.

Cries of ‘God save the King’ rang through the cathedral for the first time in over 70 years as the service concluded with the national anthem for King Charles III.

Another 350 people watched online.

The service was just one of the ways people were able to express their thoughts and prayers for Her late Majesty over the past 10 days.

People have been invited to visit the cathedral to pay their respects, leave a comment in the Book of Condolence, light a candle or say a prayer.