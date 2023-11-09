The Sunderland school which went into orbit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What a time it was to be a student at Monkwearmouth School.

It achieved a North East first in 1986 when it had a 1.6 metre satellite dish on the roof.

Teacher Jerry Fitzgibbon with the dish on the roof of the school.

Worldwide coverage in Monkwearmouth

Pupils could tune into any of 16 different television channels worldwide.

The fibre glass dish received pictures beamed from one of two orbiting European satellites 23,000 miles above the equator.

It then reflects it on to its antennae and down to the receiver unit and screen in the school.

'Even the cookery class takes programmes from it'

It was the first satellite receiver at any school in the North East and was used by modern communications classes as well as for other subjects.

Jerry Fitzgibbon, modern communications teacher, said at the time: “We are always talking in lessons about new innovations like cable and satellite television, but usually we only see them in books.

Jerry Fitzgibbon takes a closer look at the dish.

“Now they can see it and use it at first hand.”

“It also benefits science and language classes, and even the cookery class take programmes from it, ” added Mr Fitzgibbon who is a member of the North East Communications Teachers’ Association.

Beam back in time and share your memories

The association has organised a conference on Satellites in Education’ and it features leading experts in the field.

The conference was being held at the school also in 1986.