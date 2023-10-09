The beer-loving dog which could ask for a half, and other Sunderland hounds who made the news
Epic and Fritz - giants of the pooch world
Heard the one about the beer-loving dog which could say 'a half'
Or the hungry hound who went from pet food to salad after an epic diet.
'Half a pint please' said Fritz the dog
Both made the pages of the Sunderland Echo 37 years ago and here's more on them.
Fritz, the 11 stone Rotweiller was a regular at The Travelling Man, Boldon.
His owner told us at the time: “Fritz has a special way of requesting refreshment We’ve taught him to talk, and he makes a sound like the words 'a half’.”
Epic lived up to his fantastic name
Epic the lurcher was a super hound in 1986.
That was the year he went on a diet and shed the weight in epic style.
Owners John and Jean Heavisides explained that Lurcher transformed from eating fatty pet food to strictly salad.
“The change is incredible, ” said Jean, from Cleadon. “If I drop a piece of cabbage or other vegetable on the floor she’ll hear it from the other end of the house and come rushing in to try and snatch it to eat.”
Tell us about your favourites
There were lots of dogs in the news around that time.
Monty the pup made headlines when he had to be rescued from a fence. Here he is reunited with owner Daniel Green in 1986.
Do you - or did you - have a pet which was worthy of the headlines?
Whether it's a cat, dog, bird, tortoise or any other favourite creature, we want to hear from you.
