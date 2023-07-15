News you can trust since 1873
Prom time: 11 memories of Monkwearmouth students at Ramside Hall in 2009

By Chris Cordner
Published 15th Jul 2023, 19:03 BST

Sparkling in the sun. That's the scene at the Monkwearmouth School prom in 2009.

Students headed to Ramside Hall Hotel in Durham for their big night out 14 years ago.

There were tiaras galore, gowns of all colours and styles, bow ties and smart suits everywhere you looked.

But enough from us. Have a browse through these Sunderland Echo archive photos and find out for yourself.

A gallery of Monkwearmouth prom scenes from 2009.

Memories from their prom night 14 years ago.

These students were ready to have a great time at their prom.

A lovely photo to remember their special occasion.

Related topics:SunderlandPromsMonkwearmouth AcademyNostalgia