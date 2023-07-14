News you can trust since 1873
11 memories from Sunderland's Sandhill View prom in 2013

Re-live the sparkling 2013 Sandhill View prom night through these 11 Echo archive photos

By Chris Cordner
Published 14th Jul 2023, 14:37 BST

A gorgeous setting sun provided the backdrop for the Sandhill View Academy prom night 10 years ago.

What a night to remember for the students from the Grindon Lane school.

They headed to the Ramside Hall Hotel in Durham in their finest gowns, suits, tiaras and ties.

The Sunderland Echo was there to record the occasion and here are those scenes once more.

Enjoy the trip back in time.

Enjoy the trip back in time and we hope these photos bring back great memories.

