Nine pictures from Sunderland's Academy 360 prom at Ramside Hall in 2013

10 years ago: Academy 360 students having a great time at their prom

By Chris Cordner
Published 8th Jul 2023, 17:53 BST

Flowing gowns, the smartest of suits, sparkling tiaras. It was all there at the Academy 360 prom.

Ten years have passed since a Sunderland Echo photographer recorded these scenes from the school's prom at the Ramside Hall Hotel.

It looked like a memorable day and we want your memories of it.

Have a look at these photos and then get in touch to tell us more.

