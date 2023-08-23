You rock when it comes to epic charity challenges

Now that's what we call a challenge!

This lot didn't just settle for a quick fundraising event. They went all out and spent 24 hours doing everything from dancing to darts, Bible reading to a radio show and a car pull to stopping on an island.

We've got a Roker snooker marathon in 1986 and a non-stop disco at Sunderland Poly in 1982.

That's Wearsiders for you and here are those great moments once more, courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.

1 . All for great causes You've got to admire their dedication. Every one of these people gave 24 hours to raise money. Photo Sales

2 . Boogie night at the Poly Students at Sunderland Polytechnic taking part in a 24 hours non stop charity disco in 1982. Photo Sales

3 . On the oche at the Dolphin Players at the Dolphin Hotel, Farringdon during a sponsored 24 hours darts marathon in 1984. Photo Sales

4 . On cue in Roker Junior members of the Roker Snooker Club during their 24-hour playing marathon in 1984. Photo Sales