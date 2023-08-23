Nine times Sunderland fundraisers completed 24-hour challenges, including stopping the night on Camel Island
You rock when it comes to epic charity challenges
Now that's what we call a challenge!
This lot didn't just settle for a quick fundraising event. They went all out and spent 24 hours doing everything from dancing to darts, Bible reading to a radio show and a car pull to stopping on an island.
We've got a Roker snooker marathon in 1986 and a non-stop disco at Sunderland Poly in 1982.
That's Wearsiders for you and here are those great moments once more, courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.
