Nine times Sunderland fundraisers completed 24-hour challenges, including stopping the night on Camel Island

You rock when it comes to epic charity challenges

By Chris Cordner
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:09 BST

Now that's what we call a challenge!

This lot didn't just settle for a quick fundraising event. They went all out and spent 24 hours doing everything from dancing to darts, Bible reading to a radio show and a car pull to stopping on an island.

We've got a Roker snooker marathon in 1986 and a non-stop disco at Sunderland Poly in 1982.

That's Wearsiders for you and here are those great moments once more, courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.

You've got to admire their dedication. Every one of these people gave 24 hours to raise money.

1. All for great causes

You've got to admire their dedication. Every one of these people gave 24 hours to raise money.

Students at Sunderland Polytechnic taking part in a 24 hours non stop charity disco in 1982.

2. Boogie night at the Poly

Students at Sunderland Polytechnic taking part in a 24 hours non stop charity disco in 1982.

Players at the Dolphin Hotel, Farringdon during a sponsored 24 hours darts marathon in 1984.

3. On the oche at the Dolphin

Players at the Dolphin Hotel, Farringdon during a sponsored 24 hours darts marathon in 1984.

Junior members of the Roker Snooker Club during their 24-hour playing marathon in 1984.

4. On cue in Roker

Junior members of the Roker Snooker Club during their 24-hour playing marathon in 1984.

